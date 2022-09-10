Dr. Raxitkumar Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raxitkumar Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Raxitkumar Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HAZLETON AREA VOCATIONAL TECHNICAL SCHOOL / PRACTICAL NURSING PROGRAM and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus, Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Banner Gateway Medical Center, Banner Ironwood Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Mesa5555 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 393-0575Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Integrative Gynecology4540 E Baseline Rd Ste 115, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 306-6405
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Central Campus
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Banner Ironwood Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr Patel sat and listened to each of my symptoms. He asked questions and clarified as needed, but he actually seemed interested in any and every symptom. Dr. Patel was leaning forward in his seat and actively involved in conversation; this was refreshing, because I’ve had doctors leaning back with arms crossed as if I’m annoying them being there. Dr Patel didn’t push for unnecessary procedures, and I came to this Dr for a second opinion. I’m glad I did, because I felt like he was treating me, the patient, and not pushing to do every procedure known to man without a reason for it.
About Dr. Raxitkumar Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1881989820
Education & Certifications
- HAZLETON AREA VOCATIONAL TECHNICAL SCHOOL / PRACTICAL NURSING PROGRAM
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.