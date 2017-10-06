Dr. Rawinson Fernando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rawinson Fernando, MD
Dr. Rawinson Fernando, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Yuma, AZ.
Dr. Fernando works at
Locations
Charles W Patterson MD2281 W 24th St Ste 6, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 539-9402
Hospital Affiliations
- Yuma Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Fernando's staff are phenomenal and so is he! I have had several experiences with the office and they all have very greatly exceeded my expectations! Before finding them, I thought that I would have to leave town to find great medical care, but now I know that I am finally in great hands, for the first time in years.
- Neurology
- English
- 1952496499
- Neurology
Dr. Fernando has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernando accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Fernando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Fernando has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Seizure Disorders and Dementia.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernando. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4.
