Dr. Musa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rawan Musa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rawan Musa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Dr. Musa works at
Locations
-
1
Beaumont Internal Medicine & Geriatric Associates755 N 11th St Ste P5200, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 898-2994
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Musa?
overall, very pleased. very caring and kind. Took the time to explain my conditions and cures. answered all my questions with respect. staff is friendly. also, she seems very up-to-date unlike other older practicing doctors I saw in the past
About Dr. Rawan Musa, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1205270923
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Musa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Musa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Musa works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Musa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.