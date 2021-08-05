Dr. Rawan Albadareen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albadareen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rawan Albadareen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rawan Albadareen, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Jordan and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Overland Park Neurology and Sleep Medicine10550 Quivira Rd Ste 340, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 372-6449
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Albadareen?
Dr. Aladareen is amazing. She is so helpful and kind. She has changed my life! The only complain I would have is her nurse is rude, doesn't listen and beyond difficult. It's frustrating that outside of an appointment if I need anything I have to deal with him.
About Dr. Rawan Albadareen, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English, Arabic
- KUMC|University of Kansas Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- UMKC|University of Missori-Kansas City
- University of Jordan
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Albadareen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albadareen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albadareen speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Albadareen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albadareen.
