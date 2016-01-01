See All Pediatric Neurologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Rawad Obeid, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Rawad Obeid, MD

Pediatric Neurology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rawad Obeid, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Obeid works at Nemours Children's Health, Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Philadelphia
    833 Chestnut St Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Epilepsy
Evoked Potential Test
Home Sleep Study
Epilepsy
Evoked Potential Test
Home Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Obeid?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Rawad Obeid, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rawad Obeid, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Obeid to family and friends

Dr. Obeid's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Obeid

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rawad Obeid, MD.

About Dr. Rawad Obeid, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Neurology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1467683722
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rawad Obeid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obeid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Obeid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Obeid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Obeid works at Nemours Children's Health, Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Obeid’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Obeid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obeid.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obeid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obeid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Rawad Obeid, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.