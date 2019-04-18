Overview

Dr. Ravneet Bhullar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Bhullar works at Interventional and Vascular Radiology, Community Care Physicians in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.