Dr. Ravishankar Ramamoorthy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Umdnj-The University Hospital



Dr. Ramamoorthy works at North Jersey Gastroenterology in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.