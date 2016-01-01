Dr. Pillenahalli Maheshwarappa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravishankar Pillenahalli Maheshwarappa, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravishankar Pillenahalli Maheshwarappa, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Pillenahalli Maheshwarappa works at
Locations
AU Medical Center (Outpatient Psychiatry)1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242 Directions (319) 356-3444
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ravishankar Pillenahalli Maheshwarappa, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1700301082
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Diagnostic Radiology and Nuclear Medicine
