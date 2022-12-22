Dr. Ravish Mahajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravish Mahajan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravish Mahajan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Goa Medical College, Goa University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Rensselaer and Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Lafayette Gastroenterology5 Executive Dr Ste B1, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 807-0531
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Franciscan Health Rensselaer
- Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I felt in good hands with Dr. Mahajan. He's very personable and caring. I wasn't impressed with the hospital but I knew Dr. Mahajan would take good care of me.
About Dr. Ravish Mahajan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1497869929
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- University Of Illinois
- Jewish Hosp Cincinnati
- Goa Medical College, Goa University
