Overview

Dr. Ravish Mahajan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Goa Medical College, Goa University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Rensselaer and Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mahajan works at Lafayette Gastroenterology in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastrointestinal Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.