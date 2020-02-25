Dr. Raviprakash Mereddy, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mereddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raviprakash Mereddy, DMD
Overview
Dr. Raviprakash Mereddy, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Calhoun, GA.
Dr. Mereddy works at
Locations
Calhoun Family Dentistry908 Red Bud Rd NE, Calhoun, GA 30701 Directions (706) 383-3648
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The best dentist in my 73 years. He's gentle, understanding and kind. Plus he's painless.
About Dr. Raviprakash Mereddy, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1619054582
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mereddy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mereddy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mereddy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mereddy.
