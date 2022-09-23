Dr. Palaniyandi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravindran Palaniyandi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravindran Palaniyandi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cocoa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Melbourne Regional Medical Center, Parrish Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Space Coast Cardiology7139 N Highway 1, Cocoa, FL 32927 Directions (321) 752-1200
-
2
Pinnacle Eye Center8059 Spyglass Hill Rd Ste 101, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 635-8304Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
3
Vs Primo Health Care P A840 Executive Ln Ste 110, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 635-8304Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
4
Wuesthoff Emergency Physicians250 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 752-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
- Parrish Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr P is so caring. He is the best! If you have to wait at the office rest assured he is taking care of someone that you love! I trust him with my life!
About Dr. Ravindran Palaniyandi, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1942225883
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palaniyandi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palaniyandi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palaniyandi has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Mitral Valve Disease and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palaniyandi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Palaniyandi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palaniyandi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palaniyandi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palaniyandi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.