Dr. Ravindra Shitut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shitut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravindra Shitut, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravindra Shitut, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from U Bombay and is affiliated with Christian Hospital.
Dr. Shitut works at
Locations
-
1
Christian Hospital Orthopedics & Spine Surgeons11125 Dunn Rd Ste 301, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 953-8250
Hospital Affiliations
- Christian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shitut?
Dr. Shitut did my anterior cervical fusion in 2008 and actually saved my life because I was in so much pain before my surgery with him, that I had decided that I couldn't live with that kind of intense pain for the rest of my life. Thank you so much Dr. Shitut !!! God Bless.
About Dr. Ravindra Shitut, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1811946783
Education & Certifications
- Rancho Los Amigos
- St Francis/U Kans Sch Med
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- U Bombay
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shitut has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shitut accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shitut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shitut works at
Dr. Shitut has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shitut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shitut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shitut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shitut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shitut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.