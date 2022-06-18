Overview

Dr. Ravindra Shitut, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from U Bombay and is affiliated with Christian Hospital.



Dr. Shitut works at Family Care at Christian Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.