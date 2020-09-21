Dr. Ravindra Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravindra Reddy, MD
Dr. Ravindra Reddy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.
William S Brasted Phd Apc2401 Westbend Pkwy Ste 4098, New Orleans, LA 70114 Directions (504) 362-8046
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I think he is great!! For those that say he didn’t listen, that’s what a counselor is for. Psyc prescribe your meds and counselors listen to you and find out what’s goin on... then they work together to come up with the best treatment plan for you. Dr Reddy was great, always on time, Very respectful and professional. I recommend him to anyone !!!
About Dr. Ravindra Reddy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
