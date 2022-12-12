Dr. Ravindra Ramakrishna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramakrishna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravindra Ramakrishna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravindra Ramakrishna, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Ramakrishna works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MIB Surgery - Miami-Dade County3661 S Miami Ave Ste 906, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 854-2284Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramakrishna?
Dr.Ramakrishna is one of the best physician that I've know. He is caring, takes time with patients, gives great medical advise and is very thorough. I would recommend him to any person who needs a Pulmonologist.
About Dr. Ravindra Ramakrishna, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1679675953
Education & Certifications
- MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramakrishna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramakrishna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramakrishna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramakrishna works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramakrishna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramakrishna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramakrishna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramakrishna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.