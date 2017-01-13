Dr. Ravindra Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravindra Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravindra Patel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Med Coll, Baroda U and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Associates in Cardiology & Internal Medicine42 Throckmorton Ln Ste 1, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 419-8924
Iselin Office530 Green St Ste 201, Iselin, NJ 08830 Directions (732) 419-8740
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is extremely intelligent and can provide accurate screening. He's very calm and listens to patients issues very carefully thereby providing correct remedy for prevailing health issues. I personally recommend him to anyone looking to have a great doctor.
About Dr. Ravindra Patel, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1962428169
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- United Hosp Med Ctr
- United Hosp Med Ctr
- Med Coll, Baroda U
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.