Overview

Dr. Ravindra Mullapudi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huber Heights, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Mullapudi works at Huber Heights Family Care in Huber Heights, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.