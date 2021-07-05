Dr. Malhotra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravindra Malhotra, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravindra Malhotra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from RANI DURGAVATI VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Malhotra works at
Locations
-
1
Ravindra K Malhotra M.d1070 Cricket Ln, Mansfield, OH 44906 Directions (419) 522-2031
-
2
Surgicenter of Mansfield Ltd1030 Cricket Ln, Mansfield, OH 44906 Directions (949) 852-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malhotra?
An excellent doctor. Most compassionate. I trust him completely.
About Dr. Ravindra Malhotra, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1821090655
Education & Certifications
- RANI DURGAVATI VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malhotra accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malhotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malhotra works at
Dr. Malhotra has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malhotra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malhotra speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malhotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malhotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.