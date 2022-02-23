Dr. Ravindra Mailapur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mailapur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravindra Mailapur, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ravindra Mailapur, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Madison Surgical Associates207 Longwood Dr Sw, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-1890
Huntsville Hospital101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (954) 351-1777MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Caring doctor who explains the plan and procedure well. He took great care of me during surgery and I have not had any complications. I am so glad I chose Dr. Mailapur. Very nice staff!
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1356389803
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
