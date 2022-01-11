Overview

Dr. Ravindra Kota, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Kota works at Premier Surgical PLLC in East Patchogue, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominoplasty and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

