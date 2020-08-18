Overview

Dr. Ravindra Kolaventy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Kolaventy works at AdventHealth Medical Group in Ocala, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.