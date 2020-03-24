See All Family Doctors in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Ravinderjit Singh, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ravinderjit Singh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, Bakersfield Heart Hospital, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Kern Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Singh works at SINGH FAMILY MEDICAL CLINIC in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Singh Family Medical Clinic Inc
    9900 Stockdale Hwy Ste 205, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 588-6267

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley
  • Bakersfield Heart Hospital
  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Kern Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vitamin B Deficiency
Dizziness
Malaise and Fatigue
Vitamin B Deficiency
Dizziness
Malaise and Fatigue

    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 24, 2020
    Dr. Singh was professional and polite. Her staff were very helpful and courteous. I would go here again.
    Salvador Hernandez — Mar 24, 2020
    About Dr. Ravinderjit Singh, MD

    Family Medicine
    22 years of experience
    English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    1740338771
    Education & Certifications

    Kern Medical Center
    AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Uc Riverside
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravinderjit Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh works at SINGH FAMILY MEDICAL CLINIC in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Singh’s profile.

    Dr. Singh speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

