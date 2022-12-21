Dr. Ravinderan Krishnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravinderan Krishnan, MD
Dr. Ravinderan Krishnan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South.
Eye Institute Of Corpus Christi5729 ESPLANADE DR, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 991-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South
I never had to wait long and the staff were very polite and helpful on answers I asked. He always took the time to answer my questions and not rushed me out of the room
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952393373
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Mayo Clin
- Baylor Col of Med
- Texas A&M College of Medicine
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Dr. Krishnan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishnan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Krishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Krishnan has seen patients for Hypotony of Eye, Dry Eyes and Acute Endophthalmitis, and more.
Dr. Krishnan speaks Spanish.
1536 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.