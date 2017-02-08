Overview

Dr. Ravinder Tikoo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Tikoo works at Therapro Medical and Surgical Rehabilitation P.c. in North Bergen, NJ with other offices in Wantagh, NY, Bloomfield, NJ and Union City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.