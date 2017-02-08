See All Neurologists in North Bergen, NJ
Dr. Ravinder Tikoo, MD

Neurology
2 (51)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ravinder Tikoo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.

Dr. Tikoo works at Therapro Medical and Surgical Rehabilitation P.c. in North Bergen, NJ with other offices in Wantagh, NY, Bloomfield, NJ and Union City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Therapro Medical and Surgical Rehabilitation P.c.
    9225 Kennedy Blvd Ste A, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 869-2707
    Lisa Anna Szambel D.c. P.c.
    3351 Park Ave, Wantagh, NY 11793 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 221-2125
    Hearusa
    1255 Broad St, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 842-2100
    Premier Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    3196 Kennedy Blvd Ste 3, Union City, NJ 07087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 770-1600

  • Palisades Medical Center

Nerve Conduction Studies
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Nerve Conduction Studies
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Nerve Conduction Studies
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Epilepsy
Headache
Low Back Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Difficulty With Walking
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Herniated Disc
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Memory Evaluation
Myoclonus
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Bell's Palsy
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Cluster Headache
Cognitive Function Testing
Dystonia
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Optic Neuritis
Polyneuropathy
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Torticollis
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Feb 08, 2017
    Honestly, the wait is terrible, but Dr. Tikoo is very empathetic toward me as a patient. He is well informed and stays abreast of best practices. If it was not for him I wouldn't be able to have the quality of life it takes to be a good employee, husband, and father. I thank you Doc and my family thanks you as well. Additionally, if you treat his staff with respect, they are more than willing to reciprocate. I could not imagine having to deal with what they have to deal with on a regular basis.
    Joe T — Feb 08, 2017
    About Dr. Ravinder Tikoo, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, Chinese
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
    Dr. Ravinder Tikoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tikoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tikoo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tikoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tikoo has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tikoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Tikoo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tikoo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tikoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tikoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

