Dr. Ravinder Randhawa, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Randhawa works at Dr Randhawa ENT in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.