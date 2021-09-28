Dr. Ravinder Marok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravinder Marok, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravinder Marok, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from St. Matthews University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Family Psychiatry22525 SE 64th Pl Bldg H, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions (425) 606-0230
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marok, is a great listener and wonderful Psychiatrist. I have been struggling with depression for over a decade and have seen multiple doctors. He was able to figure out genetic issues that affected metabolism of medications. I am grateful to be stable and enjoy spending time with family and friends. I would highly recommend him and believe he really enjoys his work as he listened and been positive through out his treatment.
About Dr. Ravinder Marok, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English, French
- 1871728378
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- St. Matthews University / School of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marok has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marok accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marok speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Marok. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marok.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.