Overview

Dr. Ravinder Manda, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Macon Community Hospital, Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.



Dr. Manda works at Vanderbilt Heart & Vascular Institute in Murfreesboro, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.