Dr. Ravinder Kurella, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ravinder Kurella, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with Gastroenterology Fellowship-Oklahoma University Health Science Center
Dr. Kurella works at
Southwest Gastroenterology Associates, PLLC525 SW 80th St Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 631-0481
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oklahoma Health Network
- Preferred Community Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
Over the Top experience. Checking in was smooth, Prep and explanation of procedure was very professional. Talk with him was a total joy. My wife & I recommend this service to all.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Gastroenterology Fellowship-Oklahoma University Health Science Center
- Internal Medicine Residency-Unniversity Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Deccan College Of Medical Science
- Gastroenterology
