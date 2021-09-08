Dr. Ravinder Kohli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravinder Kohli, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravinder Kohli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, TriCities Hospital and Southside Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kohli works at
Locations
Care Diabetes and Endocrinology - Sherwood89 Sherwood Dr, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 390-8605
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- TriCities Hospital
- Southside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Referred to Dr. Kohli for surgical clearance. He didn’t know me from Adam, but ran tests on the spot, even a stress test! So appreciative of him and his staff for their quick and professional service. I would highly recommend him to everyone!
About Dr. Ravinder Kohli, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rajendra Hospital and Medical College
- Government Medical College, Patiala
- Government Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kohli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kohli accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohli has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.