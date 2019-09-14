Overview

Dr. Ravinder Kahlon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Amritsar, Gurunanak Dev University, Punjab, India and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Kahlon works at Ravinder Kahlon MD in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.