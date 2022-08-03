Dr. Bhagrath has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravinder Bhagrath, MD
Dr. Ravinder Bhagrath, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHAMPTON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Arh Our Lady Of The Way, Mcdowell Arh Hospital and Pikeville Medical Center.
Locations
1
David W. Martin M.d. P.s.c.255 Church St Ste 203, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 432-9456
2
Bma of Pike County146 Adams Ln, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (600) 432-9456
3
Pikeville Medical Center Inc911 Bypass Rd, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 218-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Arh Our Lady Of The Way
- Mcdowell Arh Hospital
- Pikeville Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Ravinder Bhagrath, MD
- Nephrology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHAMPTON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
