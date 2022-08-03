Overview

Dr. Ravinder Bhagrath, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHAMPTON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Arh Our Lady Of The Way, Mcdowell Arh Hospital and Pikeville Medical Center.



Dr. Bhagrath works at DAVID W MARTIN MD PSC in Pikeville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.