Overview

Dr. Ravinder Alaigh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Alaigh works at Ravinder K Alaigh MD and Sadhna Alaigh MD PC in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.