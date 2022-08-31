Dr. Ravina Balchandani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balchandani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravina Balchandani, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravina Balchandani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hilton Head Island, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 35 Hospital Center Cmns Ste 101, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Directions (843) 682-4673
Heart Associate of Hilton Head PC14 Westbury Park Way Ste 103, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 682-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Coastal Carolina Hospital
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I contacted Dr. Balchandani from home after an incident that landed me in HH Hospital.I had some immediate concerns that were addressed insufficiently at the hosp. & Dr. B was recommended to me by a nurse/friend. Dr. B's staff was extremely helpful in getting me in to see her the following day! (I was leaving on a trip and not comfortable going w/o the ok of a cardiologist.) She was professional, caring, and thorough. With her blessing and advice I took the trip after she had arranged for tests to be done 2 days after I returned. Her office even checked on me while I was gone! She conducted the testing in the hospital and was so reassuring; she also got back to me immediately with the test results and follow up appt's. I highly recommend Dr. Balchandani.
About Dr. Ravina Balchandani, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1669581047
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
