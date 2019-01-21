Overview

Dr. Ravin Jain, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Jain works at UCLA Health Burbank in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.