Dr. Ravikumar Kanneganti, MD
Dr. Ravikumar Kanneganti, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.
Gentle Home Health Care Inc3250 Medical Center Dr, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 813-1765
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Southeast Texas
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Always smells so good. He listens and helps with voices , anxiety he's a good Dr.
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Kanneganti has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanneganti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanneganti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanneganti.
