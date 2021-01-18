Overview

Dr. Ravikumar Kanneganti, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.



Dr. Kanneganti works at Child Guidance Center in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.