Dr. Ravikumar Bhalavat, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.



Dr. Bhalavat works at LSU Health Sciences Ctr Crdlgy in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Bel Air, MD and Havre de Grace, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.