Dr. Ravikumar Bhalavat, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ravikumar Bhalavat, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Lsuhsc Shreveport1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 675-6619
American Psychiatric Care2014 S Tollgate Rd Ste 208, Bel Air, MD 21015 Directions (410) 642-2411
Harford Memorial Hospital Psych501 S Union Ave Fl 5, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 Directions (443) 843-8054
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Harford Memorial Hospital
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Bhalavat does a thorough exam. He does a drug test before treating you because obviously America has a huge drug epidemic. He doesn’t want to treat you while you are using. His office staff does need to make improvements on answering the phone especially when you have an emergency and need to speak to someone. Otherwise the office staff are very helpful. Sometimes there is along wait but it’s because he squeezes in emergent appts. Dr. B saved my life and I’m thankful.
About Dr. Ravikumar Bhalavat, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Bhalavat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhalavat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhalavat has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhalavat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhalavat. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhalavat.
