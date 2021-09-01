Overview

Dr. Ravikiran Korabathina, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and HCA Florida Northside Hospital.



Dr. Korabathina works at Bayfront Cardiovascular Associates in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.