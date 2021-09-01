Dr. Ravikiran Korabathina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korabathina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravikiran Korabathina, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravikiran Korabathina, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and HCA Florida Northside Hospital.
Dr. Korabathina works at
Locations
-
1
Bayfront Cardiovascular Associates625 6th Ave S Ste 430, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 382-6043
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Korabathina?
Dr. Korabathina remains the most wonderful physician I've had the pleasure of working with. I can recommend him without reservation.
About Dr. Ravikiran Korabathina, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1184858003
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korabathina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korabathina accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korabathina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korabathina works at
Dr. Korabathina has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korabathina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Korabathina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korabathina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korabathina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korabathina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.