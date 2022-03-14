Dr. Ravikanth Chiravuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiravuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravikanth Chiravuri, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ravikanth Chiravuri, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College|Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Pembroke Pines400 N Hiatus Rd Ste 200, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 691-3116Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Hollywood5700 Stirling Rd Ste 100, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (305) 697-4267Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Davie7630 SW 34th Mnr Ste 100, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 869-5098
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Aventura21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 100, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 250-2580Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Biscayne3801 Biscayne Blvd Ste 300, Miami, FL 33137 Directions (305) 250-2578Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Both my husband and I have used this Doctor for over 5 years and even though he has changes practices, he is the best. understanding, good contact, takes the time required and follows up. Can't ask for a more qualified, comfortable doctor.
About Dr. Ravikanth Chiravuri, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1386845774
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University Hospital
- St Mary's Health Center
- Armed Forces Medical College|Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
