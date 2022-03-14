See All Interventional Cardiologists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Ravikanth Chiravuri, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ravikanth Chiravuri, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College|Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Chiravuri works at Miami-Dade Cardiology Consultants, LLC in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL, Davie, FL, Aventura, FL and Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Pembroke Pines
    400 N Hiatus Rd Ste 200, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 691-3116
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Hollywood
    5700 Stirling Rd Ste 100, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 697-4267
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Davie
    7630 SW 34th Mnr Ste 100, Davie, FL 33328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5098
  4. 4
    HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Aventura
    21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 100, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 250-2580
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Biscayne
    3801 Biscayne Blvd Ste 300, Miami, FL 33137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 250-2578
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Heart Palpitations
Chest Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Heart Palpitations

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endovenous Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Newborn Swelling Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Echocardiogram Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ravikanth Chiravuri, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1386845774
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Louis University Hospital
    Internship
    • St Mary's Health Center
    Medical Education
    • Armed Forces Medical College|Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravikanth Chiravuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiravuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chiravuri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chiravuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chiravuri has seen patients for Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiravuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiravuri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiravuri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiravuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiravuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

