Pain Medicine
Dr. Raviinder Parmar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital.

Dr. Parmar works at Tampa Bay Orthopaedic Specs in Pinellas Park, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Tampa Bay Specialty Surgery Center
    6500 66th St N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781
    Alleviate Pain
    6798 Crosswinds Dr N # 102, St Petersburg, FL 33710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 03, 2021
    I highly recommend Dr Parmar! I had a low back fusion a few years ago. Since then, I started with new back pain after fusion. Went to 2 different Pain Management specialists and they offered medication, PT, and nerve ablations, but only slight relief. They each said nothing more they could do and I needed more surgery for fusion cage to lock spine. I went to Dr Parmar hoping he might help me with different ideas. He listened to my convoluted history and we talked about possible plans. He showed me the MRI and he spotted the issue. He showed me where one of the Fusion screws was infringing on the spinal tissue. We started with Epidural- which really helped. It has been 2 weeks and I am happy! Pain level much improved. I went from using a cane and in bed quite a bit, to no cane and functioning. Also, he has great communication skills and kind! I am a retired RN and know how important this is- and not always easy to find. I highly recommend Dr Parmar!
    About Dr. Raviinder Parmar, MD

    Pain Medicine
    English, Punjabi and Spanish
    1881983500
    Education & Certifications

    UC Davis Med Ctr
    UCLA Harbor
    Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
    University of Florida
    Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
