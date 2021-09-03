Dr. Raviinder Parmar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parmar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raviinder Parmar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raviinder Parmar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital.
Dr. Parmar works at
Locations
Tampa Bay Specialty Surgery Center6500 66th St N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Directions (727) 347-1286
Alleviate Pain6798 Crosswinds Dr N # 102, St Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 490-2727
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr Parmar! I had a low back fusion a few years ago. Since then, I started with new back pain after fusion. Went to 2 different Pain Management specialists and they offered medication, PT, and nerve ablations, but only slight relief. They each said nothing more they could do and I needed more surgery for fusion cage to lock spine. I went to Dr Parmar hoping he might help me with different ideas. He listened to my convoluted history and we talked about possible plans. He showed me the MRI and he spotted the issue. He showed me where one of the Fusion screws was infringing on the spinal tissue. We started with Epidural- which really helped. It has been 2 weeks and I am happy! Pain level much improved. I went from using a cane and in bed quite a bit, to no cane and functioning. Also, he has great communication skills and kind! I am a retired RN and know how important this is- and not always easy to find. I highly recommend Dr Parmar!
About Dr. Raviinder Parmar, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1881983500
Education & Certifications
- UC Davis Med Ctr
- UCLA Harbor
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- University of Florida
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
