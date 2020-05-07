Dr. Oodal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravichand Oodal, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravichand Oodal, MD is a Pulmonologist in South Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Oodal works at
Locations
Tjh Medical Serivces PC12901 LIBERTY AVE, South Richmond Hill, NY 11419 Directions (516) 225-2827
Hospital Affiliations
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Oodal has been my primary Physician for several years..May he continued to be blessed with his healing and educated care towards his patients. A Doctor that cares about his patients and wants to help and create good health.
About Dr. Ravichand Oodal, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1679594311
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
