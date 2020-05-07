Overview

Dr. Ravichand Oodal, MD is a Pulmonologist in South Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Oodal works at TJH Medical Services in South Richmond Hill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.