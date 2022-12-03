Overview

Dr. Ravichand Madala, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.



Dr. Madala works at SHMG Sleep Medicine - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Big Rapids, MI, Holland, MI and Reed City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.