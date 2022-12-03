Dr. Ravichand Madala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravichand Madala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravichand Madala, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.
Dr. Madala works at
Locations
1
Spectrum Health Hospitals4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
- 2 705 Oak St Unit 10, Big Rapids, MI 49307 Directions
3
Spectrum Health Sleep Disorders Dme - Holland588 E Lakewood Blvd, Holland, MI 49424 Directions
4
Spectrum Health Reed City Campus225 N State St, Reed City, MI 49677 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
- Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ravichand Madala, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madala accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Madala using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Madala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Madala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.