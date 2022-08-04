See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Crestview, FL
Dr. Ravi Xavier, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ravi Xavier, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Crestview, FL. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Xavier works at Florida Anesthesiology & Pain Clinic, P.A. in Crestview, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL and Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Anesthesiology & Pain Clinic, P.A.
    348 MEDCREST DR, Crestview, FL 32536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 398-8784
  2. 2
    Florida Anesthesiology & Pain Clinic, P.A.
    933 Lee Rd Ste 105, Orlando, FL 32810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 720-3801
  3. 3
    Florida Anesthesiology & Pain Clinic, P.A.
    3355 Burns Rd Ste 102, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 318-7227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Morphine Pump Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 04, 2022
    Him is great my pain go way 90% thanks Aline santos
    Aline — Aug 04, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ravi Xavier, MD
    About Dr. Ravi Xavier, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tamil
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497776827
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Medical College
    Residency
    Internship
    • Stanley Medical College-MGR University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanley Med Coll
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravi Xavier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xavier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Xavier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Xavier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Xavier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xavier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xavier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xavier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

