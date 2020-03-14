Dr. Ravi Veeraswamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veeraswamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ravi Veeraswamy, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Emory University Hospital.
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Veeraswamy came into the room, sat down, and asked me if I had any questions. He was relaxed, caring, and made my wife and me feel comfortable. He answered all our questions in detail, never made us feel rushed, and spent as much time with us as we wanted. I would highly recommend this doctor. In fact, while he was only supposed to give me a second opinion, I have decided he will now be my primary doctor with respect to my aneurysm.
- Vascular Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, French
- Male
- 1225068471
- Wash University Barnes-Jewish Hosp
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Emory University Hospital
Dr. Veeraswamy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veeraswamy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veeraswamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veeraswamy has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Veeraswamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Veeraswamy speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Veeraswamy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veeraswamy.
