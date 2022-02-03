Dr. Ravi Ved, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ved is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Ved, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravi Ved, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Ved works at
Locations
West Penn Hospital Mellon Pavilion4815 Liberty Ave Ste 252, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 359-3895Friday1:00pm - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ved was knowledgeable, friendly. He was busy, and took the time to explain condition. Procedure completed thoroughly. So lucky to get to see him so quickly. Professional. Thank You!
About Dr. Ravi Ved, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1073956397
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ved has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ved accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ved has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ved works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ved. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ved.
