Dr. Ravi Vallabhan, MD

Cardiology
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ravi Vallabhan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie, Baylor University Medical Center and Hunt Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Vallabhan works at Cardiology Consultants Of Texas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Greenville, TX, Heath, TX and Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    HeartPlace Baylor Heart & Vascular Hospital (BHVH)
    621 N Hall St Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-7400
    Cardiology Consultants of Texas - Greenville
    4211 Joe Ramsey Blvd E Ste 108, Greenville, TX 75401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-7400
    Cardiology Consultants of Texas - Rockwall
    6435 S FM 549, Heath, TX 75032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-3350
    Cardiology Consultants of Texas - Rockwall
    1975 Alpha Dr # 204, Rockwall, TX 75087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-3350
    Cardiology Consultants of Texas - Park Cities
    9101 N Central Expy Ste 300C, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • Hunt Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Hypertension
Cardiomyopathy
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 24, 2022
    Dr.Vallabhan literally saved my life, 2009 I was rushed to Baylor hospital ER with Heart Attack..GOD placed the best doctor at Baylor ...Dr.Vallibhan opened my Aortic Artery that was 98% blocked, inserted stent...Thats to his knowledge, expertise..skill..I am alive today..Thank you Doctor Vallabhan...
    Joseph A Cutrona — Mar 24, 2022
    About Dr. Ravi Vallabhan, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1184672602
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor University Medical Center
    • Med Ctr Hosp-University Tx
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    • Texas Tech University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravi Vallabhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vallabhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vallabhan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vallabhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vallabhan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vallabhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Vallabhan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vallabhan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vallabhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vallabhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

