Overview

Dr. Ravi Vallabhan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie, Baylor University Medical Center and Hunt Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vallabhan works at Cardiology Consultants Of Texas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Greenville, TX, Heath, TX and Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.