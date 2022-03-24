Dr. Ravi Vallabhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vallabhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Vallabhan, MD
Dr. Ravi Vallabhan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie, Baylor University Medical Center and Hunt Regional Medical Center.
HeartPlace Baylor Heart & Vascular Hospital (BHVH)621 N Hall St Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75226 Directions (469) 800-7400
Cardiology Consultants of Texas - Greenville4211 Joe Ramsey Blvd E Ste 108, Greenville, TX 75401 Directions (469) 800-7400
Cardiology Consultants of Texas - Rockwall6435 S FM 549, Heath, TX 75032 Directions (469) 800-3350
Cardiology Consultants of Texas - Rockwall1975 Alpha Dr # 204, Rockwall, TX 75087 Directions (469) 800-3350
Cardiology Consultants of Texas - Park Cities9101 N Central Expy Ste 300C, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (469) 800-7500
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
Dr.Vallabhan literally saved my life, 2009 I was rushed to Baylor hospital ER with Heart Attack..GOD placed the best doctor at Baylor ...Dr.Vallibhan opened my Aortic Artery that was 98% blocked, inserted stent...Thats to his knowledge, expertise..skill..I am alive today..Thank you Doctor Vallabhan...
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Med Ctr Hosp-University Tx
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Texas Tech University
Dr. Vallabhan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vallabhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vallabhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vallabhan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vallabhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Vallabhan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vallabhan.
