Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravi Swamy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Locations
Metropolitan ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery6355 Walker Ln Ste 30A, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 313-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He and his staff were kind and patient with me. He did a good job on my nose.
About Dr. Ravi Swamy, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1164555363
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Med Center
- University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Med
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swamy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swamy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swamy has seen patients for Deviated Septum, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Swamy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swamy.
