Dr. Ravi Sutaria, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravi Sutaria, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Locations
-
1
Premier Orthopedics & Rehabiliation2705 Williamsbridge Rd, Bronx, NY 10469 Directions (718) 231-5600
-
2
Premier Rheumatology & Rehabilitation11203 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (347) 960-7501
Hospital Affiliations
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Healthfirst
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ravi Sutaria, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1528357852
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
- Maimonides Medical Center
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Dartmouth College
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Sutaria works at
Dr. Sutaria speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
