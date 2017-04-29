Overview

Dr. Ravi Sureddi, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, Riverside Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Sureddi works at Los Angeles Cardiology Assocs in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.