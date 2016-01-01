Overview

Dr. Ravi Srinivasa, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital.



Dr. Srinivasa works at Westwood Imaging Center & Interventional Radiology Clinic in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Calabasas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.