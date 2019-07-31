Overview

Dr. Ravi Shah, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Colorado Children's Medical Group PC in Parker, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.