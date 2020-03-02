Overview

Dr. Ravi Ramanathan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Ramanathan works at Family Doctors Medical Center in North Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.